Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $426,065,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 2,647,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

