Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $984,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 450,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $950.78. 341,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,326. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $566.21 and a 1 year high of $960.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $866.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

