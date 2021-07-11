Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 1,343,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.