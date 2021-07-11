Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.2% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after buying an additional 766,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

