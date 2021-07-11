Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Marriott International accounts for about 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,932. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

