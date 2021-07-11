Weld Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 190.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock valued at $757,747,408 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $350.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,018,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,008. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.80. The stock has a market cap of $993.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

