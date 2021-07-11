Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

