Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

