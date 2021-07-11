WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.92.

WSBC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

