Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 360.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Western Digital stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.