Western Standard LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Western Standard LLC cut its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,405 shares during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group makes up about 2.1% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,725. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.