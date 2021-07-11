Western Standard LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Western Standard LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,069 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group makes up 3.6% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.39% of The RMR Group worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMR. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 29,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,566. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

