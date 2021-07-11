Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,116 shares during the period. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $153,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of WLK traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. 818,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

