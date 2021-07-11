Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:WBK opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

