WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Achieves $44.97 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $44.97 million and $120,506.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $7.40 or 0.00021769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.94 or 1.00137219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00954638 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

