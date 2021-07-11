Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.75.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$679,587.37. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

