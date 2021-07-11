Wing Price Reaches $16.32 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Wing has a total market cap of $28.60 million and $10.09 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $16.32 or 0.00047779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00115504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00160920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,203.29 or 1.00125043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00943338 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,877,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,428 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

