Wing (WING) Market Cap Reaches $24.10 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Wing has a market capitalization of $24.10 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $13.77 or 0.00041192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00113991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00162718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,569.43 or 1.00395607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.00962334 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,874,649 coins and its circulating supply is 1,749,649 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

