Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Trading Up 0.9%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,850.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

