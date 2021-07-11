Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on WKPPF shares. Panmure Gordon cut Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WKPPF stock remained flat at $$12.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.46. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

