WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Up 0.5%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPTIF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

