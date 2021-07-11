Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

LON YCA opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.15. The firm has a market cap of £416.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80).

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

