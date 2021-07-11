Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
LON YCA opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.15. The firm has a market cap of £416.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80).
About Yellow Cake
