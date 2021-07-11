Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Yum China stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Yum China by 95,359.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 974,577 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

