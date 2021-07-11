Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YMTX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

