Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce $369.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.80 million and the highest is $376.60 million. Daseke posted sales of $351.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSKE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 170,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Daseke has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $444.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 77.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daseke by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.