Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.88. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 56,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC traded up $8.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.49. 847,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.