Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.13. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a one year low of $167.24 and a one year high of $234.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

