Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

