Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. 188,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

