Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,020. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

