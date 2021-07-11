Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.37. Bally’s posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY opened at $52.02 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.74 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.