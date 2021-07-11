Zacks: Analysts Expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.44). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 408,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $409.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

