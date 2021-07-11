Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

CP stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

