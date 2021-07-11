Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $118.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.92 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $486.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.61 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $477.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67,034 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWB opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.