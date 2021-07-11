Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

NYSE:MD opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

