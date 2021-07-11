Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

