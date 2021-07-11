Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post sales of $100.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $83.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $416.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.11 million to $419.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $504.07 million, with estimates ranging from $491.57 million to $525.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,827. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after acquiring an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

