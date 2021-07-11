Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.54. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%.

Shares of CW opened at $121.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

