Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $2.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.24. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Shares of CVS opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

