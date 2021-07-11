Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 830,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

