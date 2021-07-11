Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.11. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $3.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $12.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $134.82 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.