Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $2.03. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

