Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.39 Million

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $113.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.90 million. SFL posted sales of $118.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $452.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 779,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,539. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $963.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SFL by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth $8,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 19.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

