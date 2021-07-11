Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

UFPI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,157. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

