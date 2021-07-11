Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

UFPI stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 212,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,157. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.