Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,444,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,019,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

