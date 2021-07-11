Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.34. 2,161,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $140.90 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

