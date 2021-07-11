Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AerCap (NYSE:AER) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AER stock opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

