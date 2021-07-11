Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

PTMN stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

