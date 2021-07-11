Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) to Hold

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Get Retail Value alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

RVI opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Value will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Retail Value by 36.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Value in the first quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Retail Value by 82.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Value (RVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.