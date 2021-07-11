Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,523,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

